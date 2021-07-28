Six new COVID-19 infections reported in Simcoe County
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says six residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The new cases are among residents in Barrie (2), Bradford (2), Clearview (1), And Severn (1).
Two cases were confirmed to be community-acquired, while the rest are under investigation.
The region's top doctor is encouraging eligible residents to get two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We still have a substantial proportion of our population that is unvaccinated," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
Gardner added that only 54 per cent of people 12 and older were fully vaccinated.
BACK TO SCHOOL
The push is on to get those 12 and older both shots of the vaccine, as experts predict there will be a rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall as temperatures cool and schools reopen.
"I do expect some degree of a rise," Gardner said. "I think the question would be how much. I fully anticipate that those who were immunized are going to be much better protected."
Ontario's medical officer of health said unvaccinated students would face different rules if an outbreak were to occur in their school.
Dr. Kieran Moore said students without two doses would have to immediately isolate for at least 10 days and have two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to class.
Moore said fully vaccinated students would have a "terrific advantage" in staying in school and attending sports and social activities.
Currently, 66 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka children 12 to 17 have had their first shot.
Gardner added that a vaccine for children under 12 could be coming this year.
Meanwhile, during a visit to Thunder Bay on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario's back-to-school plan would be announced early next week.
WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 28 TO AUG. 1
Students who want to be fully immunized by the start of the school year need to make an appointment or head to a walk-in clinic.
The health unit is offering first and second shots at several clinics for residents without an appointment or who want their shot sooner than booked.
Here is a list of walk-in clinics open this week:
WEDNESDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Bracebridge Sportsplex
110 Clearbrook Trail
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club
250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Tottenham Community Centre
139 Queen St., N
12 pm - 5 pm
THURSDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
FRIDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Collingwood Curling Club
250 Hume St.
10 am - 3 pm
Bob Fallis Arena
2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SATURDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Bob Fallis Arena
2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SUNDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre
7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.
Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.