Six new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 related deaths in the capital, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 715 residents.

OPH reported a slight drop in hospitalization figures on Sunday for residents being treated because of an active infection of COVID-19. There are 65 residents with active COVID-19 infections in Ottawa hospitals who are being treated because of the disease, 10 of them are in intensive care.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital (as of Friday):

CHEO: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 37 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 117 patients

OPH reported another 146 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, which is believed to be an undercount of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community because of limited testing. Nevertheless, daily case counts in February have been lower than they were in early January.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the viral signal has held steady at pre-2022 levels in the first few days of February after dropping through the latter half of January.

Across Ontario, health officials said 2,230 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, down from 2,493 on Saturday and 2,634 on Friday. This is the lowest reported figure in the province in a month. Some hospitals, however, do to report to the province on weekends. There are 486 people in ICU with COVID-19 in Ontario.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 29 to Feb. 4): 144.7 (down from 149.1)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3): 13.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.88

Known active cases: 1,986 (-80)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 65 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 66 on Saturday.

There are 10 people in the ICU, down from 12.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 0

50-59: 4 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 13 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 17 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 909,696 (+627)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 856,042 (+2,663)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 519,460 (+2,372)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 35 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 54 in hospital, 9 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

18 long-term care homes

297retirement homes

31 hospital units

19 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.