The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the James Bay, Hudson Bay region on Saturday morning.



PHU later reported another five cases in the region on Saturday afternoon.



The PHU said the individuals were all exposed through contact with another known positive case. The individuals are currently self-isolating.



Public health officials will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by the Health Unit, you are not considered a close contact.



There are currently 15 active cases in the PHU service area.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.