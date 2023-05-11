Six Ontario police officers have been killed since September. These are their names

The death of OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller this morning brings the count of police officers who have died in Ontario to a whopping six in just a few short months.

Since Sept. 12, six officers have been killed while on-duty in Ontario. Mueller died this morning shortly after 2 a.m. in Bourget, Ont., a small town about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Here’s a list of Ontario officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Eric Mueller, May 11, 2023

Mueller was one of three officers to respond to a call for a shooting in Bourget early on Thursday morning.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was taken into custody. A long gun was also recovered at the scene.

Mueller was a sergeant for the Ontario Provincial Police.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Grzegorz Pierzchala, Dec. 27, 2022

Pierzchala died in the line of duty on the day he completed his probationary period with the Ontario Provincial Police.

The 28-year-old rookie was shot and killed while responding to a call for an incapacitated vehicle near Hagersville, Ont.

The two suspects were soon put into police custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell, Oct. 11, 2022

Northrup and Russell died while responding to a call for a domestic dispute in Innisfil, Ont.

Upon arrival, the two officers were “ambushed” by a 22-year-old man in a ballistic vest.

The suspect in the case took his own life after fatally shooting the two South Simcoe Police constables.

Travis Gillespie, Sept. 14, 2022

Gillespie, a York Regional Police constable, died in an off-duty car accident on his way to work.

A 23-year-old Markham man was charged with impaired driving.

Before joining the YRP, Gillespie was a Metrolinx/GO Transit Sergeant for 11 years.

Andrew Hong, Sept. 12, 2022

Andrew Hong died in an “ambush” at a Mississauga Tim Hortons.

The 22-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service was the first to die in what police described as a GTA “shooting spree” on Sept. 12.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg on the day of the shooting.