Six people arrested after businesses robbed in Waterloo, Ayr

Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr.

During a media briefing Monday afternoon, police said two stolen vehicles were seized as well as a replica firearm.

“Because we believed the suspects to be armed, our emergency response team utilized, as part of the arrest process itself, two distraction devices to facilitate that arrest safely,” Jason Boutcher, an inspector with WRPS, said.

According to police, the robberies happened near the intersection of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive in Waterloo and on Stanley Street in Ayr.

Police did not indicate what type of business was robbed in Waterloo.

According to police, officers believe all suspects involved in the robberies are in custody.

Police said the six arrested include two youths from Toronto and a youth from Waterloo. A 21-year-old from Waterloo, and a 21 and 22-year-old from unspecified areas are also in custody.

Police said one arrest was made in a parking lot near the intersection of King and Columbia streets. Two other people were arrested in nearby parking lots.

Police did not provide information on where the other three arrests occurred.

Police said one suspect suffered minor injuries after being apprehended by a police dog.

This is a developing story and will be updated.