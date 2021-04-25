Six people arrested after early morning shooting in North York
Six people have been arrested, police say, following a shooting in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood overnight.
Police say officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 1 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.
Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
In a tweet, Toronto police confirmed that officers located a group of suspects and a suspect vehicle and have now taken six people into custody in connection with the incident.
A firearm was also recovered, police say.
Investigators have not said exactly what charges the six suspects are facing.