Six people arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Guelph

Guelph police say six people ranging in age from 29 to 71 are facing dozens of drugs and weapons charges following the execution of search warrants at a home north of the city.

Police said officers conducted the searches just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday – a month after officers began surveiling the individuals believing them to be involved in drug trafficking and property crimes.

Police seized more than 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of suspected cocaine and more than 500 Oxycocet pills with a total combined street value of more than $20,000.

Police said officers also seized several weapons including a silver revolver-style handgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles, a butterfly knife and a cane with concealed sword as well as stolen property, including a 2014 motorcycle, bicycle, tools and cosmetic products.

“Once again, our members have seized illegal weapons in our community,” said Police Chief Gord Cobey in a news release. “This disturbing trend is unacceptable. We will continue in our efforts to identify and hold accountable those who jeopardize the safety of our citizens.”

Police said those arrested included four women and two men all from Guelph.