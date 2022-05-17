Six people arrested for trying to steal vehicles in Caledon: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Six people were arrested for trying to steal cars from a subdivision in Caledon, according to provincial police.
Caledon OPP said they received a report about a suspicious person on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard on Friday.
According to OPP, officers arrested and charged six people who are accused of trying to steal vehicles in the area.
