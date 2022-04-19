Six people charged after man found stabbed: Winnipeg police

Six people have been arrested and charged after Winnipeg police officers say a man was stabbed and confined Monday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., police were called to a convenience store where a man, who was injured, was looking for help.

Police said the man, who is in his 20s, was stabbed and medical care was provided.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police learned the man was attacked at a home in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue. Investigators said the man went to the home with other people from the "drug subculture."

While the man was there, police said an argument started and the man was stabbed, beaten and prevented from leaving.

Eventually he was able to escape and that’s when police were called.

Police have arrested and charged Matthew Frederick Stevens, 24, Wesley Allen Klyne, 26, Nicholas Morningstar Fiddler, 28, Erika Fiddler, 30, Leonard Phillip Moxam, 42, and Derek Michael Desmarais, 47.

Each person has been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Police said the investigation is continuing and if anyone has information they are asked to called 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The charges against the six people have not been proven in court.