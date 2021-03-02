A drug trafficking investigation in Orillia resulted in 10 arrests, plus the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a narrow sword, police say.

Of those arrested during the search of a residence on Matchedash Street on Feb. 26, provincial police said six were charged with various offences.

Police charged a 27-year-old Ramara resident with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 38-year-old Orillia man faces charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A 24-year-old Orillia resident is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 36-year-old Orillia woman and a 36-year-old Carden Township man are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine.

A 66-year-old Orillia man is charged with possessing cocaine.

Four other individuals arrested during the search were released without charges.