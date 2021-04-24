Six people displaced following Goyeau Street fire

A cat has died and six people have been displaced due to a residential fire on Goyeau Street.

Multiple units responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday afternoon.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the fire started in the low basement of the first floor unit. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

There were no injuries reported, but a cat passed away in the fire.

Lee says five people have been displaced from the first floor unit and one from the upper.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.