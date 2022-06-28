Six people injured after shooting and robbery in Scarborough

Six people have been injured after an early morning shooting and robbery in Scarborough.

According to police, five suspects broke into a commercial unit near Midland Avenue and Highway 401 around 1:30 a.m. The occupants were robbed and shots were fired, police say.

Six victims reportedly made their way to hospital following the incident. Police say they all suffered from gunshot wounds and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

However, according to Toronto paramedics, at least one person was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The other victims were treated at a local hospital, paramedics added.