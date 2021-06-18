Six people injured, two critically, in serious collision on Highway 6 in Hamilton

Six people were taken to hospital, two in critical condition, after a serious collision in Hamilton Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 6 between Concession 5 Road East and Concession Road 6 East just before 6 p.m.

Hamilton paramedics said two men in their 30s were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and a 32-year-old woman was also transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Two other victims, a 62-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, are in hospital in stable condition.

A sixth victim was sent to a hospital out of the region with minor injuries.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved and what caused the crashed.

All lanes of the highway are closed between Concession 5 Road East and Concession Road 6 East.

COLLISION: #Hwy6 between Concession 5 E and Concession 6 E #Waterdown: All lanes blocked. @HamiltonPolice , @HPS_Paramedics, @HamiltonFireDep and #OPP on scene. ^aw