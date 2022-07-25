iHeartRadio

Six people seriously injured after vehicles collide in Colchester County

image.jpg

Six people, including two children, are in hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County Sunday afternoon. Police say a seventh person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision on Highway 2 in Lower Economy, N.S., around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a Hyundai Kona and a Buick LeSabre were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

A passenger in the Kona suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The 55-year-old man is from Montreal.

The driver and another passenger -- a 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Bible Hill -- were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A third passenger in the Kona -- a 55-year-old woman from Montreal -- sustained minor injuries.

The three occupants of the LeSabre -- a 37-year-old woman and two children -- were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 2 was closed between Gerrish Valley Road and Carrs Brook Road for several hours Sunday. It has since reopened.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

