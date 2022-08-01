Six people shot during early morning drive-by shooting in Ajax, Ont.

Six people are in hospital following an early morning shooting in Ajax.

Gunshots rang out shortly after 1 a.m. during a barbecue behind a plaza at 154 Harwood Ave., just south of Highway 401.

According to Durham police, the incident happened during an appreciation party at a restaurant.

While no one was killed, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, they said. The other victims injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victims have been sent to a "variety of hospitals' throughout the GTA, said Det. Kristy MacKinnon of DRPS' criminal investigation branch.

Speaking to the media at the scene Monday morning, Duty Insp. Tony Romano said three adult males and three adult females were shot. He would not say if the shooter and the victims were known to each other.

Police are now searching for one person who fled the scene in a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle. A description is not available for this individual at this point.

Officers are now working to obtain video from the area and want to speak with witnesses.

Forensic investigators are also at the scene collecting evidence.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a shooting at 154 Harwood Ave in Ajax. 6 shooting victims identified at this time. One with life threatening injuries. Happened at rear of a restaurant at 1:20 a.m. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/O3AaDiE0pw