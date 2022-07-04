Six people taken to hospital after 2 a.m. crash: Police

A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four kids, according to police.

Around 1:46 a.m. police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Plover Mills Road, east of Cherry Hill Road in Thames Centre — about 10 minutes south of St. Marys, Ont.

According to responding officers, six people from the same vehicle, two adults and four kids, were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Some poor decision making resulted in what could have been a devastating collision,” OPP Const. Jeffrey Hare told CTV News London.

Police say Plover Mills Road was closed for most of the morning between Cherry Hill Road and Cobble Hills Road for the investigation but has since reopened.

The 34-year-old from Toronto has been charged with careless driving, drive motor vehicle - no licence, drive while child passenger not properly secured and operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

“We've seen numerous collisions over the past couple of months and for the most part, they seem to be preventable and avoidable. And it seems to come down to a lack of concentration and a lack of respect on the roadways,” said Hare.

— With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland