Six places President Biden should visit while in Ottawa this week

Dear President Joe Biden,

Welcome to Ottawa on your first official visit as president of the United States. This is your first visit to the capital since a trip as vice-president back in 2016.

I know your trip is packed with several official events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Rideau Cabin, a bilateral meeting and an address to Parliament on Friday. However, a trip to Ottawa can't be all business, so I want to suggest a few options for you and your entourage to visit during your trip to Canada's capital.

Have a great stay,

Josh

BeaverTails

When you visit Ottawa, you must have a BeaverTail.

It's billed as the uniquely Canadian tradition, a hand-made BeaverTail pastry served up with a variety of toppings.

The first BeaverTail location is in the ByWard Market. Former U.S. President Barack Obama enjoyed a BeaverTail when he visited the ByWard Market in 2009.

I recommend you try the Classic or the Killaloe Sunrise for your first BeaverTail.

Merry Dairy

I've heard you love ice cream, and Ottawa is home to many great ice cream locations.

I recommend you and the Secret Service take a drive approximately four kilometres from Parliament Hill to The Merry Dairy on Fairmont Avenue for ice cream.

While you're a fan of chocolate chip, the Merry Derry has several flavours including some with chocolate chip, including Chocolate Chip Frozen Custard, Mint Chip, Banana Chip and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Elgin Street Diner

The Elgin Street Diner has become an Ottawa institution since it first opened its doors.

Since you'll be in town for approximately 26 hours, you can go for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night dining.

The diner is known for its poutine, which is one of the official foods of Canada. There are several poutines to try, including the Smoked Meat Poutine, Chili Poutine and the EDS Poutine.

Vanier Sugar Shack

Mr. President, you arrive in Ottawa during sugar bush season.

There are many sugar shacks across Ottawa, but I recommend you drop by the Vanier Sugar Shack, located just 5 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.

The sugar bush is located on a 17.5 acre land, in the middle of the nation's capital. The sugar shack was damaged by a fire in 2020, but reconstruction is complete and it's back in business this winter.

If you want to stick around the Vanier Sugar Festival kicks off on Monday.

ByWard Market Wine Rack

A trip to Ottawa isn't complete without a stop at the Wine Rack, the store the New York Times dubbed one of five trendy places in the ByWard Market.

In a 2015 article titled "A Sleepy Ottawa Neighbourhood Wakes Up", the New York Times said the Wine Rack is one of the places that have "reimagined and reinvigorated" the area.

"At the boutique-size Wine Rack, which opened in June 2013, customers looking for varietals to pair with ByWard Market provisions find a number of food-friendly cabernet franc, gewürztraminer, pinot noir and riesling vintages all locally grown, as well as an array of Canada’s signature ice wines and ciders," the New York Times wrote.

There are 19 Wine Rack locations in Ottawa, but the ByWard Market location has been dubbed the must see attraction in the ByWard Market.

Rideau Street McDonald's

Before you leave Ottawa, or if you're craving a late night snack after meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau Thursday night, swing by the Rideau Street McDonald's.

The notorious restaurant less than a kilometre from Parliament Hill is closing next month, and it would be great for you to visit the restaurant before it closes.

Yes, every city in North America has a McDonald's, but this restaurant holds a special place in the hearts of many here in Ottawa.

For many years, it was open 24 hours a day, and became a popular spot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants. The McDonald's gained particular notoriety following the release of a video filmed in December 2013 showing a man pulling a baby raccoon out of his sweater while others were involved in a fight.

Last Sunday, more than 200 people attended a march to pay their respects to the notorious institution steps from Parliament Hill.