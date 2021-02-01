Windsor fire officials say all six residents managed to get out of a multi-unit building on fire in Ford City.

Damage is estimated at $475,000.

Crews were called to the working fire in the 1100 block of Drouillard around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire started on the rear exterior and spread into the attic.

Firefighters switched to an exterior attack, battling the fire through the roof.

At 8 p.m., fire officials said on Twitter the blaze was under control.

A WFRS investigator attended the scene. The cause is listed as undetermined.

The six residents are displaced, but nobody was injured.