Six speeding tickets in 90 minutes in Chatham-Kent

It was a busy hour and a half for Chatham-Kent police on Thursday.

During enforcement on Grand River Line in Dover Township, officers issued six speeding tickets and one seatbelt ticket.

Police are reminding motorists to obey the speed limit, adding that speed is a significant factor in collisions with serious and fatal injuries, and road safety is everyone’s responsibility.