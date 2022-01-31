Six suspected overdose deaths in week prompts alert in Waterloo Region

An overdose alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after six suspected opioid overdose deaths were reported in a week.

In a Monday release, Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) said the suspected overdose deaths happened between Jan. 17-23.

The organization adds that there was also an increase of overdoses this past weekend, with some needing multiple doses of naloxone.

No specific colour of stronger substances is circulating, which has been indicators of increased overdoses in the past. WRIDS said substances may just be stronger or contain certain elements that are causing unexpected reactions.

"Unfortunately there is no sign that the drug market will become healthier or safer this year or in the years to come," said Michael Parkinson of the Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council. "In Waterloo Region in 2021 there were [a record high] 155 unprevented drug poisoning fatalities. In December alone, 20 people lost their lives to drug poisoning."

WRIDS is advising residents to use the Consumption and Treatment Services site at 150 Duke Street West, never use alone, do not use at the exact same time, administer naloxone if an overdose is suspected, and pick up free naloxone at several locations in the area.

The Waterloo Region organization last issued an overdose alert on Dec. 20 when nine suspected overdoses were reported from the start of the month.

Back in November, WRIDS issued two overdose alerts in five days, just a week before Cameron Poser died of a suspected overdose.

"I know in my heart Cameron didn't want to die like that," said Erin Poser, Cameron's mother. "My heart bleeds because, as a mom, I want to say how did this happen?

"He just seemed to fall into this group and left home."

Poser says she doesn't want another parent to lose a child the way she did.

"It's breaking my heart and I still haven't dealt with the grief of Cameron," she said. "He just wanted to be loved and would do silly stuff. He was just a good person."

The Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council says they want to see a change in drug laws and that there's been no evidence over the past 100 years that prohibition leads to a decrease in demand or supply for drugs.

The council is hosting a virtual panel Tuesday night to discuss Canadian drug policy and say more than 250 people have already signed up.

