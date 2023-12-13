Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boy

Six suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.

THE OCTOBER 2023 KIDNAPPING

As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2023, police received reports pertaining to a weapons related incident and entered into an investigation.

Police later learned that at approximately 10:50 a.m. that morning, a 15-year-old boy was walking southbound on Fyfe Avenue near Pavey Street when a white Chevrolet Equinox approached.

Occupants of the vehicle began talking to the boy, when one suspect got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim, and threw him into the back seat.

The suspects then drove to the area of Upper Thames Drive and met with additional suspects in a red/orange SUV. Police said the suspects stole a vehicle from the victim's home, and then abandoned the victim in a field in the area of 43rd Line and Oxford Road 17.

The victim was taken to hospital for assessment.

AN UPDATE FROM WOODSTOCK POLICE

In an update from Woodstock police, on Dec. 8 at approximately 12:05 p.m., police arrested a 21-year-old man from London, Ont. in connection with the kidnapping. He has since been charged with kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined and armed robbery.

Two suspects remain outstanding at this time, and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying them.

Suspect one is described as:

A heavy set, Black male

Age approximately 30-40

Wearing gold chains around his neck

Rings on all fingers, one gold with a red diamond

Deeper voice with an accent

Suspect two is described as:

Black male

Braided hair

Middle Eastern accent

The outstanding suspect vehicles are believed to be an orange Kia Seltos and a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects is not approach or confront them, and is instead asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

PRIOR ARRESTS AND CHARGES

On Oct. 5, 2023, Middlesex OPP located the stolen vehicle and arrested and charged the driver, a 21-year-old man of Edmonton, Alta. He is facing 11 different offences, including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and uttering threats.

On Oct. 6, 2023, Dryden OPP arrested and charged a 20-year-old man of Edmonton, Alta., a 22-year-old man of Edmonton, Alta., a 25-year-old man from of Blumenort, Man., and a 21-year-old man of La Broquerie, Man. In relation to the investigation.

As a result, all five suspects have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined

Firearm – use while committing offence

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Armed robbery

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Theft over $5,000

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

In addition, the 22-year-old suspect from Edmonton and the 25-year-old suspect from Manitoba are also facing charges of one count of failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, while the 21-year-old suspect from Manitoba is charged with fail to comply with probation order.