Six things you can now do in Barrie as Step 2 begins

Ontario is now officially in Step 2 of the Ford Government's reopening plan, which kicked in as of Wednesday morning at 12:01, and it prompted the City of Barrie to update its services.

People can now book sports fields and courts for league play and events while new outdoor fitness classes have been introduced at local community centres; however, indoor use is still closed.

Outdoor children's summer camps are scheduled to begin Monday.

The downtown branch of the Barrie Public Library reopens Monday to limited capacity. The Painswick Branch is undergoing some improvements and is expected to open next week.

The landfill remains open to a reduced capacity. Service Barrie and Development Services are available by appointment.

In Step 2, outdoor social gatherings are allowed up to 25 people with physical distancing.

Essential retail is allowed to have 50 per cent capacity, while non-essential retail is permitted up to 25 per cent.

Personal care services are also able to resume Wednesday.

Step 2 is expected to be in place for 21 days before moving to Step 3.

More details on the Roadmap to Reopen can be found here.