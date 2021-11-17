iHeartRadio

Six-vehicle crash in Barrie's south end sends two to hospital

south end Barrie crash (CTV News, Craig Momney)

Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the city's south end Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Drive and Harvie Road.

Police say six vehicles were involved in the crash that sent two people to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

12