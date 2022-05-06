Six-year-old boy suffers broken arm after falling out window in Ottawa, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police are reminding parents and guardians to secure access to your windows this spring after a six-year-old boy fell out a second storey window earlier this week.
Emergency crews responded to the incident on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the boy fell out of a second storey window and suffered a broken arm.
With the warmer weather in the forecast and the likelihood that windows are open, police warn there are safety risks for a child to potentially fall out.
"It is important to secure access to your windows," police said.
Here are some tips to keep children safe around open windows:
- Lock your window closed at all times when you cannot supervise a small child around this falling hazard
- Install window guards
- Put up window stoppers
- Move furniture away from windows (there are more accidents when furniture is near a window)
- Remove the cranks from crank-open windows to keep kids from opening them
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.