Six-year-old girl dies after drowning in residential pool during party in Oshawa, Ont.

A six-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in a backyard pool at a home in Oshawa, Ont., during a party on Saturday night.

Durham Regional Police say that they were called to a home in the Birchview and Ormond drives area at 7 p.m. for reports of a large gathering taking place.

“After police arrived, they were advised that a six-year-old female was missing. Police started to search the property and located the female victim in the pool,” police said on Sunday.

An officer dove into the pool and brought the girl to the surface, where officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She was then rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway.

“(Durham Regional Police Service) continues to support the family during this horrible tragedy and encourage all families to exercise extreme care when dealing with water safety during the summer months,” police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520. ext 1614.