Six-year-old girl struck by vehicle in the Junction remains in hospital in critical condition

A six-year-old girl remains in hospital in critical condition this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in the Junction late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the child and her mother were walking along the north sidewalk on Dundas Street West, approaching High Park Avenue, when the girl “suddenly ran into the roadway” and was hit by a westbound white Honda CRV.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to SickKids Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Anant Singh, who owns a business in the area, told CP24 on Wednesday that he heard a horrible noise and then saw a child fly "a fair distance."

When he rushed outside, he saw people immediately coming to the aid of the girl.

"She was semi-conscious. Her arms were moving a little bit, and she was starting to bleed from her head," he said.

Members of the Toronto Police Service’s traffic services division are continuing to investigate.

“Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators,” police said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar