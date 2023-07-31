Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn

Nova Scotia RCMP said Monday they suspended their search northwest of Halifax for a youth who was swept away July 22 by rushing floodwaters, as mourners gathered to remember a child killed during that same severe weather event.

Police will resume the operation to find the youth once the remaining water in the search area is able to drain, they said. Supt. Sean Auld told reporters in Windsor, N.S., that search teams encountered pockets of water over the weekend up to three metres deep.

"These pockets of water have low visibility and unpredictable terrain," Auld said, adding that they were too dangerous for search teams.

RCMP have said two vehicles were knocked off the road into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain. Last week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children -- identified as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco -- and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the missing youth. Police had said Holland was from Windsor but have since clarified that the man was from the nearby community of Brooklyn.

In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.

Officiant Helen Lindsay described Natalie as a butterfly who lit up every room. She said the community's presence will help the Harnish family heal, "as they remember the little girl who has become a piece of your soul."

Premier Tim Houston and local MP Kody Blois attended, along with RCMP, search and rescue personnel and members of the volunteer fire department.

Ian Riley, Natalie's "grampy," gave a eulogy, saying her tragic loss can't be rationalized.

His granddaughter was an avid cheerleader and would practise endless cartwheels in a row, pausing only to twist into a back bend, he said. She would perform entire impromptu cheerleading competitions, playing the role of moderator, coach and competitor.

When Natalie was born, the family dog, Molly, immediately became her guardian and slept by her side every night, Riley said.

"I find solace in knowing Molly was with Natalie when she passed, and she continues to stand on guard."

A funeral for Colton is to be held on Tuesday. An obituary describes him as an animal lover who was keen on farming, and who had pet ducks and pigs at home. The obituary says Colton loved his big brother and superheroes, especially Spider-Man, and that he had an extensive collection of superhero clothing, including pyjamas, T-shirts and blankets.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing youth shifted Friday from the hayfield to an area beside it, which Auld said is now 85 per cent drained and searched. The Mounties have said crews used industrial pumps to drain a "lake's worth" of water from the hayfield.

"When the water recedes from these deep pockets the search will continue in those areas," Auld said Monday.

On Sunday, police concluded a search of the shoreline in a county neighbouring the hayfield. Auld said searchers had so far covered more than 200 hectares of ground and 104 square kilometres of watershed and tidal waters. As well, 417 kilometres of shoreline were searched by air.

"The goal remains to bring home the missing youth to their family," he said.

The severe flooding from a series of thunderstorms damaged dozens of roads and bridges across the province. Provincial officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.