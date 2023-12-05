Six youths in custody following Woodstock, Ont. 'weapons investigation'

Six youths are in custody after a possible firearm sighting put two Woodstock schools on lockdowns and hold and secures Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday police received a report of youth with a suspected firearm in the area of College Avenue Secondary School (CASS).

CASS was subsequently placed under a lockdown, while neighbouring school Oliver Stephens Public School was placed on a hold and secure.

“I was grocery shopping, got a text from my son, code red, just said he loves me. I left my grocery cart, came straight down here,” one parent told CTV News London.

During this time, College Avenue, Fyfe Avenue and East Park Drive were closed for the investigation.

"I was driving home from court, work, and just police officers everywhere, and rifles and guns...my son is here...we're just waiting for them to come out," one woman said.

The WPS Uniformed Patrol and members of the Emergency Response arrested five youths on sight, while one youth was arrested at a different location.

CASS remained on lockdown while Woodstock police and the London Police Service K-9 Unit searched the school for possible weapons.

At this time, no weapons have been recovered.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Woodstock police said the lockdown has since been lifted, and students are allowed to return home.

The identities of the six suspects will not be made public due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.