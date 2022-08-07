Sixth Annual Camino Walk held in Sudbury Saturday

The Camino de Santiago is a famous religious walk in northern Spain that draws pilgrims from everywhere. However, here in northern Ontario, there is a Camino Walk that is designed just to get people outside and active.

Sudbury held its Camino Walk Saturday. The event featured a 30km trek through Lake Laurentian trails; with shorter routes available for those of varying abilities.

The Rainbow Routes Association organizes the event and says this is the sixth annual event with more and more people joining each year; especially after two years of the pandemic.

“This year now, after we’ve been living with all the stress and all that stuff, we figured we could all use a lot more time in nature. So, we put this one on in the Lake Laurentian area. We say 30 kilometre hiking challenge, but that’s not for the fate of heart; you really need to be a hiker. But we put routes on for a 20 kilometre hike, a 14 kilometre hike and a 4 kilometre family friendly hike. We built shortcuts along the route, so if you’re three quarters in and your body seems to be talking to you hard to hard, then you can always take a few shortcuts along the way so you can get back to your destination in better shape.” Daniel Barrette, with the Rainbow Routes Association.

More than 100 people participated in the event.

More information on the event can be found on the Rainbow Routes Association Facebook Page.