Sixth annual Ouellette Car Cruise set to roll down Riverside drive
Car lovers rejoice as the Ouellette Car Cruise is set to roll down Riverside Drive on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Vintage, classic, custom, collector, retro and special interest vehicles as well as street rods and muscle cars will be on a slow roll for all to take a look.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with the route beginning at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street.
Registered vehicles are asked to gather at 1 p.m. At Riverfront Festival Plaza, with overflow parking in the Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot (Riverside Drive East at Montreuil). Only registered cars will have access to the Plaza and Lot.
Participants are encouraged to register soon to secure their presence at Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot. Space is extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers are asked to maintain physical distancing while along the cruise route. To register click here.
-
LRT service to remain suspended until the weekend following minor derailmentService on the Confederation Line LRT will remain suspended until at least Friday, according to OC Transpo, following a minor derailment Sunday evening.
-
Feds, province promise $12M for infrastructure projects on Vancouver IslandMore than 20 communities in the Vancouver Island region will receive funding for infrastructure projects, the federal and B.C. governments announced Tuesday.
-
Suspicious death of 30-year-old Eskasoni man being investigated as homicide: N.S. RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are now investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.
-
Millions in funding announced for seniors affordable housing projectWinnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.
-
Peace River doctors plead for continued testing, tracing as vaccination rates continue to lagThe letter is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.
-
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
-
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
-
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.