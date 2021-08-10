Sixth annual Ouellette Car Cruise set to roll down Riverside drive

Car lovers rejoice as the Ouellette Car Cruise is set to roll down Riverside Drive on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Vintage, classic, custom, collector, retro and special interest vehicles as well as street rods and muscle cars will be on a slow roll for all to take a look.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with the route beginning at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street.

Registered vehicles are asked to gather at 1 p.m. At Riverfront Festival Plaza, with overflow parking in the Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot (Riverside Drive East at Montreuil). Only registered cars will have access to the Plaza and Lot.

Participants are encouraged to register soon to secure their presence at Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot. Space is extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers are asked to maintain physical distancing while along the cruise route. To register click here.