Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported a new COVID-19 related death at Amberwood Suites after a resident passed away on Sunday. A total of six residents at the retirement home have now died after testing positive for the virus.



An outbreak was declared at the home on Jan. 5 and since then at least 34 residents and six staff members have tested positive.

There are currently 86 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury-Manitoulin districts.



This marks the ninth COVID-19 related death reported by Public Health Sudbury since the pandemic began.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts continues to work very closely with long-term care and retirement homes to ensure preventative measures and provincial directives related to safety remain in place to help protect residents and staff.



Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19.