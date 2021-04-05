Sixth COVID-19 outbreak declared in Western University residence

Less than a week after a COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Hall was declared over, there is another outbreak at the Western University residence.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a new outbreak at the residence on Sunday, though the total number of cases is reportedly small.

That leaves six residences at Western in outbreak, with other active outbreaks at Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Medway-Sydenham Hall and Delaware Hall.

Just a handful of residences at the school, Lambton Hall, Perth Hall, Alumni Hall and London Hall, remain outbreak free.

There are also several community outbreaks associated with Western.

One outbreak is among facilities staff at the school, another was associated with a gathering of business students and a third with a series of parties in early March.

Last week, the university moved more classes and exams online, and encouraged students in residence to consider moving out early if at all possible.

Regarding those new precautions, the Middlesex-London Health Unit's Dr. Chris Mackie says, "I think Western is doing everything they can, there are limited tools in the toolbox at this point, so you know, closing down classes and asking people to go home was almost all that was left that could be done."

He says that while the school has done a "tremendous" job of implementing public health measures, "...these are young people and young people party so it's not a big surprise to see what's happening."

He hopes that the new measures will help students understand their role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the community.