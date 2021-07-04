Sixth COVID-19 related death reported by North Bay health unit

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said another person in its service area has died due to an illness related to COVID-19.



The news comes just 48-hours after the health unit reported the area’s fifth COVID-19 related death. Both individuals were from the Nipissing District.



We are thinking of the individual’s family and friends in these most difficult times, and wish to extend our sympathies,” expresses Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, Public Health Physician.

“Every person lost is one person too many. We must do our best to protect each other. Follow public health measures. Get fully vaccinated. Use good judgement in all of your activities. Make this latest shutdown the last one.”

No further information will be released out of respect for the individual’s family and friends.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek testing or further care.

If you need further assistance, call your health care provider or the Health Unit at 1-844-478-1404. If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms if you are able.