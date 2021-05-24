Sixth COVID-related death confirmed in the Algoma District

Algoma Public Health has confirmed the district's sixth death connected to COVID-19, the second in about 24 hours.

No details about the victim have been provided, so their age and the community in which they lived are unknown.

"It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s sixth death related to COVID-19," the agency said in a news release Monday evening. "Algoma Public Health offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be provided."

The first COVID-related death in the Algoma area happened on Jan. 18, 10 months into the pandemic.

This most recent fatality marks the 67th COVID-19 death in northeastern Ontario, 55 have happened in 2021 alone.

The number of active cases in the Algoma District, which includes Sault Ste. Marie and Elliot Lake, is 38 Monday evening after two new infections were confirmed. Since the pandemic began, the Algoma Public Health Unit has recorded 388 COVID-19 infections among residents, 344 of those have recovered.