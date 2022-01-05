Sixth grader inks 'once in a lifetime' motocross deal

Caleb Vankoughnett is on the path to motocross stardom.

The 11-year-old from Huron County has just signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Kawasaki, making him one of the youngest Canadians on the amateur roster.

“I’m really pumped to get this opportunity. It’s really amazing. I was hoping for something like this, but I didn’t know it was going to come this quickly in my life,” says the young motocross phenom.

He’s only 11-years-old, but Vankoughnett, who lives near Bluevale, is a seasoned pro on the track, racing since the ripe age of four.

“This is the equivalent to Caleb getting an amateur deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, to sign on at 11-years-old, to be mentored up until he’s 18 or 19, to ultimately turn pro. It’s a really big deal,” says Caleb’s proud dad, Chris.

The deal means Kawasaki will cover all of Caleb’s expenses. New bikes, clothing, travel, entrance fees. He’ll go from racing across Southern Ontario, to racing across Canada, starting next summer, with Team Thor-Kawasaki.

“It’s like going from working out of the back of a pick up truck, to a sponsored rig, with mechanics, and suspension technicians. It’s going to be awesome for him to have older riders to look up to, kind of like, mentors,” says Chris.

He’s too young yet, but the goal, in Caleb’s world, is to ultimately turn pro and be the next big thing on the dirt track.

“I really want to grow up to race supercross,” says Caleb.

His family says they’re behind him, 100 per cent as this new Kawasaki deal puts him on the path to the world of professional racing.

“He’s put in a ton of work and it’s paid off. Ultimately, it speaks to his character, because kids his age, especially in Canada, don’t get opportunities like this very often. I’m excited,” says Caleb’s dad.