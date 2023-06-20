Seventh person charged with murdering man in 2022 on Manitoulin Island

Another person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Brandon Brooks who died on April 5, 2022, in a shooting on M'Chigeeng First Nation.

In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 38-year-old from North York was charged with first-degree murder on March 15.

A total of seven people have now been charged with murder in the case, after five people were charged with the crime in April 2022.

The suspect has been in jail since then, police said. Their next court date is June 28 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. To remain anonymous, call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.