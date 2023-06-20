Seventh person charged with murdering man in 2022 on Manitoulin Island
Another person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Brandon Brooks who died on April 5, 2022, in a shooting on M'Chigeeng First Nation.
In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 38-year-old from North York was charged with first-degree murder on March 15.
A total of seven people have now been charged with murder in the case, after five people were charged with the crime in April 2022.
The suspect has been in jail since then, police said. Their next court date is June 28 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. To remain anonymous, call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
-
Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bustTwo men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Investigators to provide updatePolice will provide an update Wednesday into their investigation of the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.