Ottawa Public Health says 62 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have now been 14,650 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. To date, 439 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19. Ontario also reported 16 new deaths and 984 newly resolved cases on Saturday. The province reported 67 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH and the province tend to differ because the daily reports are based on data that is collected at different times of the day.

The province confirmed no new cases of any variants of concern (VOCs) in Ottawa on Saturday. To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant in the city.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 35.0 (up from 34.7 on Friday; down from 35.6 on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.0 per cent (Feb. 19-25)

Reproduction number: 0.98 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 26

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 49,125*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

A new shipment of 4,000 Moderna doses arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 25.

A new shipment of 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa rose slightly on Saturday. Ottawa Public Health reported 488 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 482 on Friday. On Feb. 20, there were 444 active cases.

Fifty-six more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. There are 723 resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 24 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, with seven people in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 30s, three are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, three are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), five are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), eight are in their 80s (four are in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (1,089 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (1,813 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 20 new cases (3,172 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (2,053 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (1,891 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,771 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new case (1,059 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (644 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (701 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (454 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 59,416 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Friday and there are 27,989 tests still under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update Friday afternoon, the taskforce said 1,742 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday and labs performed 6,789 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 33 hours.

The next local testing update will be released on Monday, March 1.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 31 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The outbreak at Maison Acceuil Sagesse that began Feb. 10 has ended with a single staff case reported.

New outbreaks were declared Saturday at a Grandir Ensemble daycare and at the A2 section of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus.

There are five active community outbreaks: one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a community organization and one at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité Mothercraft Ottawa – Home Child Care – 33056 Osgoode Township High School Service a l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - 33477 (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Manoir Marochel Manotick Place Retirement Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 33435 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A2 (NEW) The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.