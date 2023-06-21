Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert says
As the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
"I think we've been so looking forward to the summer, and with the warmer weather coming, I think it's changed a lot of attitudes. Everybody is coming out and enjoying the sun," said downtown Barrie restaurant owner Steve Ricalis.
Environment Canada predicts summer temperatures will surpass typical seasonal norms.
"But you know, when you look back over Ontario, the last cold summer we had was in 2009," said Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips.
According to the national weather agency, the sizzling summer forecast is expected to linger until at least the end of August.
Phillips noted that Simcoe Muskoka typically has around seven days per summer where temperatures climb to more than 30C, and so far this year, there have been five.
