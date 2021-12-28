SJHL postpones games due to COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced it has postponed multiple games due to COVID-19 concerns.

The home and home series scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 between the Weyburn Red Wings and Estevan Bruins will be played at an undetermined later date. The Flin Flon Bombers and La Ronge Ice Wolves games scheduled for the same dates have also been pushed.

In a statement posted on the SJHL website, the league said players may have been in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases and the precautionary postponements will provide additional time for testing to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

No dates for the postponed games have been announced.