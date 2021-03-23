The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) will not complete the 2020-21 season, after the Government of Saskatchewan rejected its return to play proposal.

The league announced the decision in a release Tuesday.

"A decision by Saskatchewan Government and Health has been made on the submissions that have been before them, unfortunately the SJHL will not be allowed to return to play," the league said in the release.

The league said the province would not grant a return to play, due to the current state of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The SJHL confirmed it had submitted a return to play proposal to the Saskatchewan Government in February, based off of the Western Hockey League's hub set up.

It said it will focus on returning to play in September, for a complete 2021-22 season.

