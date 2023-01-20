Skate Escape returns to Friday Harbour

Lace up your skates because a popular offering has returned to Innisfil's Friday Harbour Resort.

The popular Innisfil-based site has brought back its Skate Escape experience. It first opened the attraction last winter, offering guests and people throughout the community a unique option to skate outdoors while taking in everything else that the resort has to offer.

"Our visitors and community members can really enjoy sweets and savoury treats from the Smoke House and the SugarShack, music programming…and so many other activities throughout the season," says Hani Rouscom, Friday Harbour Resort's CEO.

This year there will also be special programming on days including Valentine's Day and Family Day. Skaters from the Mariposa School of Skating are also set to perform.

Rouscom also says an announcement about a potential expansion will be released on the resort's social media accounts and website in the coming weeks.

The Skate Escape is open Fridays starting at 3 p.m. and on weekends beginning at 1 p.m.