Police searching for silver car after central Edmonton hit-and-run crash injures skateboarder
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Lead
Diego Romero
A woman on a skateboard was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Edmonton Thursday night.
The 24-year-old was skateboarding north on 96 Street at around 9 p.m. when she was struck by a car heading east on 115 Avenue.
The driver did not stop and continued east, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical but stable condition as of Friday.
The vehicle is described as a silver car and there is no description of the driver, EPS said.
Police are asking Edmontonians for dash cam or security footage in that area between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Anyone with footage or information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
