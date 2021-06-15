Skateboarder in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary

A 15-year-old boy on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in southwest Calgary.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a call about an incident at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

EMS transported a 15-year-old boy to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed the boy was on a skateboard in the middle of the intersection when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene.

This is a developing story…