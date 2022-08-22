Skateboarder victim of hit and run collision
A 76-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged with failing to report an accident after fleeing the scene of an accident earlier this month.
OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision between an SUV and a pedestrian on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake shortly after noon on Aug. 9, police said.
A person was skateboarding on Hillside Drive South near the entrance to Canadian Tire when a red SUV pulled out of the parking lot colliding with the individual.
“The SUV then departed without stopping,” police said in a news release Saturday.
A description of the vehicle and driver were provided to police.
The accused was located by police on Aug. 20 and charged with a Highway Traffic Act offense.
“The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter."
