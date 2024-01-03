Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault

A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 12:15 p.m., responding along with Aweres Fire Station, Goulais Fire and Rescue and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services.

The victim, Andre Rausch, ended up breaking through the ice on Trout Lake in front of a residence on Point Road in Aweres Township.

“Emergencies services recovered the body in the water and life-saving techniques were attempted, however the person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the OPP said in a news release.

“The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be taking place in Sault Ste Marie at a later date.”

