Skaters blatantly ignore 'thin ice' signs on Vancouver ponds; city issues warning

It's been unusually cold in Vancouver, and some outdoor enthusiasts are using the weather as an opportunity to hone their skating skills.

On Wednesday, several skaters could be seen at Vanier Park, blatantly ignoring a sign put out by the city warning of thin ice.

Photos posted earlier this week on social media showed those at the park weren't the only ones who'd had that idea, or the only ones who opted to ignore the warning signs.

It's cold now, and has been so cold in previous days that dozens of weather records have been broken, including one in Vancouver. But looks can be deceiving when it comes to frozen bodies of water.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board said the ice around the edges of local lakes and ponds may seem thick enough, but it's still not safe for skating.

"Do not attempt to go on the ice, or let your pet go on the ice," staff with the city and its park board said, mentioning specifically the ice at Trout Lake, Lost Lagoon and the ponds at Jericho Beach Park.

As part of its warning, staff included what to do if you fall through the ice.

"Yell for help. Reach and grab onto the ice. Kick hard and push your stomach onto the ice," staff listed.

"Roll like a log on the ice. Do not get up and walk to shore. If you can't get yourself out, hang onto the ice and keep yelling until help comes."

Those who witness someone else falling through are told to call 911, rather than attempting to rescue that person. The city advises witnesses to yell to the person the instructions listed above, and continue watching until help arrives.

Dogs should be kept on a leash if they're near the ice, to keep them safe. If a pet does fall through, the owner should call 911 and not attempt the rescue by themselves, the city said.