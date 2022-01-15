Skating and music take over Churchill Square
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The rink at the City hall Plaza was filled with music and skating for the Ice Grooves program.
The event was put on by the Edmonton Arts Council, it offered free skate rentals for people looking to skate and dance to to music from a live DJ.
“What better way to celebrate Caribbean culture in the cold than coming outside and dancing to some sweet soca music,” said Cherelle George, a skater.
“It’s so much fun and the weather is cooperating, which makes it so much better… it’s just nice to come out and be around people and enjoy good energy.”
The event will also take place on Jan. 21, 22, 28 and Feb. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. barring weather issues or public health orders.
-
Citizens intervened to help arrest man accused of stealing, crashing semi-truck in AbbotsfordA man, who is alleged to have stolen a semi-truck, has been arrested in Abbotsford after a tumultuous series of events.
-
Sask. surpasses 11k active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported SundayActive COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in KelownaMounties in Kelowna are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Glenmore neighbourhood.
-
Barrie G2 driver accused of speeding 134 km/h through a residential areaA novice driver from Barrie is accused of travelling double the speed limit in Midhurst.
-
PHU warns of potential high-risk public exposures across two transit systemsPorcupine Health Unit is warning of two high-risk public exposures to COVID-19 on a bus and train that departed Timmins for Moosonee on Jan. 13.
-
Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learningAs students prepare to return to in-person classes on Monday, the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union says he has "severe doubts" whether schools will remain open until the end of the week.
-
Courtenay trailer fire prompts warning from officialsOfficials with the Courtenay Fire Department are reminding the public to double check electrical plugs and heaters associated with travel trailers, after one went up in flames Saturday evening.
-
-
First snowstorm of 2022 hits Ottawa and the overnight curfew ends in Gatineau: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.