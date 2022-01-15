Skating and music take over Churchill Square

The rink at the City hall Plaza was filled with music and skating for the Ice Grooves program.

The event was put on by the Edmonton Arts Council, it offered free skate rentals for people looking to skate and dance to to music from a live DJ.

“What better way to celebrate Caribbean culture in the cold than coming outside and dancing to some sweet soca music,” said Cherelle George, a skater.

“It’s so much fun and the weather is cooperating, which makes it so much better… it’s just nice to come out and be around people and enjoy good energy.”

The event will also take place on Jan. 21, 22, 28 and Feb. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. barring weather issues or public health orders.