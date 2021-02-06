Ottawa Bylaw officers will be out on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend, making sure people are following all COVID-19 measures while skating on the world's largest skating rink.

The National Capital Commission is anticipating a "higher volume" of people on the skateway this weekend due to the milder temperatures in the forecast.

"Ottawa Bylaw agents will be present on the ice to help ensure that distancing measures are being followed and that gatherings are avoided," said the NCC on Twitter.

"We've also installed over 300 signs on the canal to properly inform users of the measures in place for the season."

The National Capital Commission is encouraging all residents in Ottawa and Gatineau to enjoy the NCC assets closest to their homes this winter, including the Rideau Canal Skateway and Gatineau Park.

With the mild ��️ forecast for this weekend, we’re anticipating a higher volume of people on the Skateway. In collaboration with @CityOttawa, @OttawaBylaw agents will be present on the ice to help ensure that distancing measures are being followed and that gatherings are avoided.

Here is a look at some of the measures in place for skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway:

Mask use recommended on the skateway

Hand-washing and use of on-site hand sanitizer recommended

Bi-directional double staircases

Yield to oncoming traffic on single staircases

100 additional benches

Carry your belongings with you

Hockey sticks and pets are prohibited on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, change rooms and food and beverage stands will be closed along the Rideau Canal Skateway. Fire pits and picnic tables will be unavailable.

Washrooms will be open along the Rideau Canal Skateway, but capacity will be limited and masks will be required indoors.

Among the following items, 3 are prohibited and one is mandatory. To ensure a safe experience on the Skateway, please follow the rules.



�� Your pet

✅ Your mask

�� Your hockey stick

�� Your need to congregate in a large group



Details: https://t.co/O1aqoXz0sm



�� built.ottawa pic.twitter.com/7zxAylvwtW

ATTENDANCE ON THE RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum says the NCC will be looking at attendance figures on the Rideau Canal Sunday to Saturday each week this winter.

"Our sense is though, that the numbers are down, which is good. That's what we're hoping for because we've been really stressing the message that public health has asked us to stress, which is, exercise absolutely it's very important for physical and mental well-being, but exercise locally," said Nussbaum on CTV Morning Live Friday morning.

Nussbaum says the NCC does not want to create a "single destination" for people to visit this winter.

"So far, signs are the numbers are down (on the canal), which is great. I think people are following the rules."