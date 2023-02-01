Skating rinks re-open as temperatures drop

Good news for skating enthusiasts!

Temperatures have dropped across Southwestern Ontario, making it perfect weather for skaters to take a spin on outdoor ice rinks.

Volunteers maintain the public skating rink at Roselea Park in Waterloo. A local community association is tasked with handling the upkeep, which includes shovelling and flooding the ice.

“I just love that the rink is ready to go and it’s beautiful weather for skating,” says Sheena Daw, who lives near Roselea Park. “Very, very grateful for all the neighbours that help out to make this rink happen. There’s a group in our neighbourhood that is very dedicated and really do everything that they can.”

The mild January weather left the ice too soft to use, so neighbours are thankful for the cooler temperatures.

“They got it up now,” says Barry Weppler. “It’ll be good until sometime next week again. But you know, we need cold night weather.”

The Roselea Park rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for ice skating. While there are no skate rentals on site, residents can borrow a pair from the Eastside Branch of the Waterloo Public Library at RIM Park.

It is one of several natural outdoor rinks across Waterloo Region.

To see a map of the ice rinks, whether they're open or not, and schedules on the City of Waterloo website.