Skating trails around Ottawa to enjoy this winter
Skating is a winter tradition in the national capital region.
Skating trails are becoming ever more popular, giving skaters a chance to glide through forests and take twists and turns.
Here are some skating trails in and around Ottawa to enjoy this winter.
The Little Penguin Trail
Address: 312 Chem. Taché, Gatineau, Que.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost:
- 13+: $20
- 6 to 12: $15
- 0 to 5: free
- Families (2 adults 2 children): $65
Concession stand open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Éco-Odyssée
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
Hours: Thursday to Sunday Jan. 14 to March 6, 3-hour day session, 2-hour night sessions
Cost:
- $20/adult
- $15/youth
- children under 3 free
Skate Rentals: bring your own skates
Icelynd
Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
Hours:
- Tuesday to Thursday: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost:
- $18 Adult
- $12 Child/Senior
- Ice Rink can be booked at an hourly rate
Skate Rentals: bring your own skates
River Oak Estates Skating Trail
Address: 2900 York’s Corners Rd., Metcalfe
Hours:
- Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost:
- Single day: $13.50/adult and $9/youth
- 3-day and season passes also available
Skate Rentals: bring your own skates
Patinage En Foret
Address: 9 Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
Hours:
- 9 a.m. to dusk
Cost:
- Adults: $16/day, $48/season
- Children (6 to 17): $12/day, $36/season
- Children (5 and under): free
- Families (2 adults, 2 children): $48/day, $144/season
Skate Rentals: $10, limited available
Countryside Adventures
Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, Ont.
Hours: Weather dependent
Cost:
- $12/person
- Free for children 5 and under
- Family pass (2 adults, 2 kids): $48
Rentals:
- Skates: $10
- Helmets: $5
- Snowshoes: $10
Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail
Address: 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
Hours:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Night skates: 6 to 9 p.m.
Cost: No fee, but donations welcome
Rideau Canal Skateway
Address: Multiple access points in Ottawa
Cost: Free
Rentals: Three equipment rental sites
Brewery Creek Skating Rink
Address: 185 sentier du Ruisseau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Hours : 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free