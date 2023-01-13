Skating trails around Ottawa to enjoy this winter

Skating is a winter tradition in the national capital region.

Skating trails are becoming ever more popular, giving skaters a chance to glide through forests and take twists and turns.

Here are some skating trails in and around Ottawa to enjoy this winter.

Address: 312 Chem. Taché, Gatineau, Que.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost:

13+: $20

6 to 12: $15

0 to 5: free

Families (2 adults 2 children): $65

Concession stand open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.

Hours: Thursday to Sunday Jan. 14 to March 6, 3-hour day session, 2-hour night sessions

Cost:

$20/adult

$15/youth

children under 3 free

Skate Rentals: bring your own skates

Address: 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville

Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost:

$18 Adult

$12 Child/Senior

Ice Rink can be booked at an hourly rate

Skate Rentals: bring your own skates

Address: 2900 York’s Corners Rd., Metcalfe

Hours:

Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost:

Single day: $13.50/adult and $9/youth

3-day and season passes also available

Skate Rentals: bring your own skates

Address: 9 Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.

Hours:

9 a.m. to dusk

Cost:

Adults: $16/day, $48/season

Children (6 to 17): $12/day, $36/season

Children (5 and under): free

Families (2 adults, 2 children): $48/day, $144/season

Skate Rentals: $10, limited available

Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, Ont.

Hours: Weather dependent

Cost:

$12/person

Free for children 5 and under

Family pass (2 adults, 2 kids): $48

Rentals:

Skates: $10

Helmets: $5

Snowshoes: $10

Address: 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.

Hours:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Night skates: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: No fee, but donations welcome

Address: Multiple access points in Ottawa

Cost: Free

Rentals: Three equipment rental sites

Address: 185 sentier du Ruisseau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.

Hours : 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free